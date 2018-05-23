Church of England warns 'reluctant' clergy: Learning to spot abuse not 'optional extra'

Learning to spot potential child abuse is not an 'optional extra', grumbling clergy are being told, as the Church of England admits some turn up to training 'reluctantly'.

The bishop of Horsham, Mark Sowerby, said the church's approach to safeguarding was 'under the spotlight' as he told priests teaching courses were 'not an opt-in'.

IICSA Professor Alexis Jay chairs The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), which will hold its next hearing in to the Church of England in July.

'While the Church is under a great deal of scrutiny for not having had more rigorous training requirements in place, at the same time we are criticised for seeking to raise training standards,' he said.

It comes after the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse heard that some priests would rather resign rather than go through basic safeguarding procedures such as checking criminal records and vetting and barring checks.

'They consider that it is a slur on their character to even be asked such questions,' Fiona Scolding QC, lead counsel to the inquiry, said.

Bishop Sowerby, who is deputy lead bishop for safeguarding, admitted some clergy turned up to safeguarding training days under duress.

Mark Sowerby, the bishop of Horsham, is the deputy lead bishop for safeguarding and chair of the training & development working group.

'Throughout the year churches across the country open their doors to people of all ages, for services, weekday clubs and vital community projects,' he added in a blog post for the Church of England's website.

'We welcome many and we must welcome them safely. Like all organisations who work with children and young people safeguarding training is mandatory for those in certain roles. It is not an opt-in.'

But he added his own experience of training had been 'more than positive'.

'I attended a refresher at the end of last year and those who turned up reluctantly — some admitted they had — all shared that they went away both better equipped and with a deeper understanding of the issues,' he said.