Church of England review may have failed to uncover abusers

A Church of England review into past cases of abuse may have ignored multiple cases and could have allowed some abusers to go undiscovered, according to a BBC report.

The 2010 review examined more than 40,000 clergy files but concluded there were only 13 instances of alleged child abuse that needed action.

IICSA The review was conducted when Rowan Williams was archbishop of Canterbury in 2010. He gave evidence to the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse (IICSA) in March.

There was disagreement and confusion over which cases to include in the review, which looked at past cases of child sexual abuse committed by priests, according to emails seen by the BBC.

This led to the review excluding those 'who had died, retired, or who were deemed no longer to pose a risk'. Also left out was a priest with an alleged porn addiction and another who had an 'obsessional interest in satanic ritual abuse', according to the BBC.

It comes ahead of a report into the controversial past cases review which will be published next month.

Its author, Sir Roger Singleton, is expected to be highly critical of the Church. He told the independent inquiry into child sex abuse (IICSA) in March about 'concern about the reliability of the statistics' in the review and its 'chaotic structure'.

Justin Humphries of the Churches' Child Protection Advisory Service told the BBC the findings mean the review may have failed to identify some abusers.

'I can't say for sure but I think it would be fair to say that yes, that is a distinct possibility.'

Gilo, a victim of clergy abuse, told Christian Today: 'Cases which should have come to light and be reported to the authorities back in 2008-2010 are now finally coming to day.

'This is a scandal of national proportion and indicates more than ever that mandatory reporting is required in law so that institutions can never again cover up and hide abuse on this or indeed any kind of scale again. Not without serious consequences.'

He called for the CofE's safeguarding team to be made independent from the wider church.

'We cannot really know how professionals across dioceses felt able to be swept along with the complicity required to whittle the numbers down in the way that happened,' he said.

The Church has argued that safeguarding is core to its mission and removing it from the internal structures would be counter-productive.

It added that criticism of the past cases review has been taken very seriously and has been acted upon. It also said it would support the recommendations of Sir Roger Singleton's report next month.