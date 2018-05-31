Church of England insurer launches competition celebrating church volunteers

The Church of England's insurer, Ecclesiastical, has launched a national competition open to every Anglican church in the UK, in celebration of the work of church volunteers.

The 'Little deeds, big difference' campaign is designed to recognise the contributions 'in all sorts of communities' by church volunteers, the insurer said. 'No matter how small the action, it's a chance to recognise the people who tirelessly devote their time and energy to make a difference.'

Youtube/ Ecclesiastical The competition seeks to celebrate those who have gone 'above and beyond' in their volunteering efforts.

Groups or individuals deemed worthy of recognition for their volunteering can be nominated by churches. Churches are also encouraged to send in 'thank you notes' praising the volunteers for their hard work, 'to emphasise their gratitude and bring their inspirational stories to life'.

The six best entrants will be selected by a judging panel, and announced in September. In November they will be invited to a winner's lunch at London's St Martin-in-the-Fields church. The winning church will receive a prize of £10,000 and the other five finalists will each receive £2,000.

Ecclesiastical's church operations director, Michael Angell, said: 'Church volunteers are unsung local heroes who play such an important role in supporting their local communities. They don't do it for the thanks, but we felt we'd like to give churches the opportunity to show their appreciation to those who go above the call of duty, no matter how small the deed might seem.

'We'd like to think that in celebrating voluntary work we'll also be inspiring others to consider giving some time to help out.'

In 2017 the insurer – which is independent of the Church of England though it insures many of its buildings – led a national competition celebrating the work of churches effecting positive change in their local communities.

More information about 'Little deeds, big difference' can be found here.