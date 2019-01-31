Church Mission Society announces new chief executive

Alastair Bateman

Strategist Alastair Bateman has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Church Mission Society.

The 44-year-old comes to the organisation from Resurgo Trust, a Christian social transformation organisation, where he serves as chief operating officer.

Prior to that, he worked at Christian development charity Tearfund as its director of marketing strategy after a career background in the commercial sector working for a number of global corporations including GlaxoSmithKline, Vodafone and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals.

He succeeds Philip Mountstephen as CEO at Church Mission Society following his installation as Bishop of Truro in January 2019.

'I've known of CMS for a long time, both through the work of individual mission partners and through the significant part CMS as a whole has played in the history of the last two centuries,' said Bateman.

'This CEO role seems like the perfect fit and it will be a privilege to continue to work in a context where prayer and worship are integrated with organisational life.'

Bateman said that ensuring healthy growth would be one of his priorities when he takes up his new role at CMS in May.

'Mission is as urgent and as relevant as it has always been,' he said.

'The needs of the world are enormous, expressed in broken relationships everywhere. These issues are too great to solve without God, which is why prayer is central. I value building relationships for life and look forward to doing this more at CMS.'

CMS chair of trustees Charles Clayton said of Bateman's appointment: 'Alastair's experience in the business sector and international Christian organisations, his leadership and strategic development abilities and his passion for mission will all be key to CMS at this time – as the world of mission is changing and we must keep a clear focus for the future.'