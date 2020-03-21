Church link suspected in West Midlands coronavirus cluster

Staff writer
Supermarkets have been swept clean as a result of panic buying during the coronavirus pandemic(Photo: Unsplash/Wesley Tingey)

A church could be linked to a coronavirus cluster in the West Midlands, the worst affected area in the UK outside of London. 

A further 40 people died of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 177 across the UK.  Of this figure, 29 deaths were in the West Midlands.

The Times said that an outbreak at an unnamed church in the region accounted for at least two of these deaths. 

Nine deaths in the West Midlands were reported by the Royal Wolverhampton Trust, where an anonymous source told the newspaper that some were connected to a church being attended by a parishioner who had no idea they were infected. 

In one case, the patient had twice tested negative for coronavirus before passing away, when it was then discovered during the post-mortem. 

Health secretary Matt Hancock told the newspaper that the Government was looking into why cases have spiked in the West Midlands. 

"There is a hotspot, not as big as in London, but there is a hotspot in the Midlands. It's something that we're looking at very, very closely to find out why, frankly," he said.

Boris Johnson scaled up the UK's response to the pandemic on Friday by ordering the closure of pubs, restaurants and gyms. 

Schools have also closed across the country. 

There were nearly 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of Friday.

Most Read

  1. What does faith in a coronavirus pandemic look like?

  2. Church in mourning as four members of Christian family succumb to coronavirus

  3. Churches can counter 'epidemic of fear' over coronavirus with acts of love

  4. 'We are still at peace,' say family of pastor who is Malaysia's first COVID-19 death

  5. Coronavirus is 'not fake news', says gospel singer Sandi Patty after she tests positive

  6. 6-year-old girl teaches autistic brother 2 Timothy 1:7 to allay coronavirus fears

  7. New Church guidance issued to keep funerals safe during coronavirus pandemic

  8. Justin Bieber leads fans in prayer to allay coronavirus fears

  9. Katy Perry wins appeal in copyright dispute with Christian rapper

More News

  1. coronavirus

    6-year-old girl teaches autistic brother 2 Timothy 1:7 to allay coronavirus fears

  2. london

    What does faith in a coronavirus pandemic look like?

  3. london

    Light a candle of hope: A national call to prayer in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

  4. church

    Coronavirus: what two things does Jesus want you to do today?

  5. i-still-believe

    Jeremy Camp thanks fans for getting out to support his movie despite coronavirus

  6. keep-calm-and-carry-on

    Three things that should characterise the life of a Christian during the coronavirus pandemic

  7. darrell-blackley

    Church creates 'wall of kindness' to remember 88-year-old parishioner who died from coronavirus