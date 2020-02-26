Church life captured on camera in Ecclesiastical photo competition

Reflections of everyday church life have been captured on camera for Ecclesiastical Insurance's Parish Pixels photo competition.

Photos were submitted by Anglican churches across the UK, with nine being selected as regional winners of the competition.

They will each receive a prize of £1,500 and are now in the running to win the national prize, which will be voted for by members of the public and announced later this year.

The challenge set by Ecclesiastical was for churches to capture the essence of their church, accompanied by a one-sentence caption.

There were over 600 entries, with the nine winners being selected by a panel of judges from across the UK.

Michael Angell, Church Operations Director at Ecclesiastical said: "The response to the competition was fantastic and we received many incredible images showing the diverse range of people, places and features that make Anglican churches so special.

"These nine regional winners really stood out to the judges and we're now urging the public to show

their support for their local church to be crowned as national winner."