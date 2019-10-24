Church leaders express sorrow over Essex lorry deaths

Church leaders have spoken of their sorrow after 39 people were found dead inside a container lorry in Essex on Wednesday.

A man from County Armagh, understood to be the lorry driver, was arrested on suspicion of murder after the horrific discovery inside the refrigeration unit, which had arrived at Purfleet on the River Thames from Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The victims included one teenager.

On Twitter, the Bishop of Chelmsford, Stephen Cottrell, whose diocese covers Essex, said the news was "very distressing". He asked people to "please pray for them, their families, those who found them and all whose lives are convulsed by these events."

The Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, said she felt "such sorrow" over the tragedy.

"Prayers for their families and friends and all those who found them," she wrote.

Sarah Teather, Director of the Jesuit Refugee Service, said that the news was "devastating" but warned that it could happen again unless there was a change in approach to immigration.

"As long as we build walls to keep people out rather than safe and legal routes to seek sanctuary, people will risk their lives with criminal gangs in desperation, with tragic consequences," she said.

Catholic Bishop of Portsmouth, Philip Egan, said he was "deeply saddened and shocked" by the deaths, and that he was praying for "much consolation to their loved ones".

The lorry was parked at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays when ambulance staff made the discovery.

Essex Police are still questioning the suspect, while officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have carried out raids at two houses. Belgian police are also investigating.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday night, Deputy Chief Constable of Essex Police Pippa Mills said that the lorry had been taken to a secure site at Tilbury Docks so that the bodies could be "recovered while preserving the dignity of the victims".

The church of St Peter & St Paul, in Grays town centre, opened its doors yesterday for people in the local community to have a space to pray or reflect in the wake of the tragedy. It is opening again from 12pm to 2pm on Thursday.