Church leaders back calls for protection of free school meals after no-deal Brexit

Celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, academics, Church leaders and charity representatives have come together to warn that the health of millions of children will be put at risk if the food supply to schools is not protected after a no-deal Brexit.

Derek Estill, general assembly moderator of the United Reformed Church, and the Rev Dr Barbara Glasson, president of the Methodist Conference, were among the signatories of the letter published in The Sunday Times.

They are asking that the Government protect the supply of food that provides millions of children from impoverished families with free school lunches.

"We believe that the health of millions of UK children could be at risk if food supplies to schools are not protected after a no-deal Brexit," they wrote.

"With predicted interruptions to the supply of fresh fruit and vegetables, and food prices set to rise by up to 10%, we call on the government to protect the food of the 3m children who depend on their free school meal as their main source of nutrition."

They fear that the anticipated food shortages after October 31 will be exacerbated by poor harvests caused by this year's bad weather and that schools stand to be among the worst affected.

"Public-sector caterers will be hit harder as they will not have the same buying power as those in the private sector. The most vulnerable pupils will lose out," they said.

"The government needs to reassure schools that there will be funds to ensure schools continue to feed children well."

Last month, Mr Estill and Dr Glasson added their names to an open letter sent by Church leaders warning Boris Johnson to avoid a no-deal Brexit at all costs.

The letter, also signed by Salvation Army, Baptist and Anglican leaders, said that crashing out of the EU without a deal would "hit those held back by poverty very hard indeed".

"Our view that it would put at risk the welfare and safety of the poorest communities in the UK is formed on the basis of the best available evidence, including our presence in local communities in every part of the UK," they said.

"It is notable that assurances about our ability to cope with a no-deal Brexit, while frequent, are yet to be supported by substantial evidence."