Church leader tells Scottish parliamentarians to build a society that cares for all

(Photo: Unsplash/Ross Sneddon)

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly has told MSPs that too many people are having to rely on foodbanks to get by.

Delivering the Scottish Parliament's Time for Reflection this week, the Rt Rev Susan Brown warned that many people in Scotland were being 'left to live on thin air' because of delays to their benefits.

As Scottish parliamentarians continue to debate the future of Scotland post-Brexit, Mrs Brown appealed to them to shape a 21st century society that would 'truly care for all'.

'Whatever side of the fence you sit personally and politically, over these next few months and years you will be responsible for shaping a new look UK,' she said.

'At times that will be exciting while at other times it will be daunting, if not terrifying.

'Be assured of the prayers of many people of all faiths, as you plan and make decisions.

'But please put at the forefront of all your thinking, the most vulnerable among us.'

Mrs Brown was invited to deliver the reflection at the start of the business week for the Scottish Parliament ahead of meetings with party leaders to discuss issues like child poverty, refugee settlement and climate change.

She told MSPs that some families in Scotland were struggling to feed their children during the school holidays while homeless people had limited access to support networks.

'And I have met far too many children needing fed during school holidays,' she said.

'I have heard far too many stories of families and individuals left to live on thin air while their benefits are sorted out.

'I have talked to too many people who are homeless and because they are, they have no access to the help they need whether that be mental health services or other support networks.

'Then there are those who are trying to help but who have to cope with uncertain funding and futures.

'Let's make sure that in 21st century Scotland, we truly care for all.'