Church creates 'wall of kindness' to remember 88-year-old parishioner who died from coronavirus

A church in Greater Manchester has set up a "wall of kindness" in memory of an 88-year-old parishioner who died of the coronavirus.

St Michael's Church, Middleton, said in a statement on its Facebook page that Darrell Blackley had been "poorly and away from church for several weeks" at the time of his death.

He had been a longtime member of the church, attending for over half a century.

The statement said that he fell ill after coming into contact "briefly" with a skier who had returned from Italy. Soon after their encounter, he was admitted to North Manchester General Hospital because of underlying health conditions but was tested for coronavirus as a precaution, with the results coming back negative. However, a second test on 10 March came back positive and he died three days later.

The church said it was "deeply saddened" by Mr Blackley's passing.

"Darrell was a faithful man at St Michael's for over 50 years, he sang in the choir with a beautiful voice, described by so many as a gracious gentleman who is going to be sadly missed," it said.

"Please hold Darrell's family in your prayers, they have had a traumatic time not being able to see Darrell and are hurting so much."

The church also asked people for prayers for hospital workers and to be a support for those who are self-isolating.

"At this time, when we should not be physically wrapping our arms around each other let us ensure all those who self isolate are helped in any way they need – phone calls, shopping etc, because where there is hope there is life," it said.

"Let's not panic but keep hold of hope by caring not sharing."

In a message from Mr Blackley's family posted to the church's Facebook page, they asked that people share all the ways they are helping others on a "wall of kindness" in lieu of giving flowers.

"You will be asked to help others by offering to collect shopping, help with childcare, make sure we all make time to have a quick chat with someone lonely or struggling," the family said.

"On the wall we invite you all to post 'random acts of kindness given and received.' Then share the wall on your page to spread kindness. We don't need flowers xxx."