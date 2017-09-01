Christ's deep mercy in action today on the high seas of the world

It's been said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Transformation so tangible that it tells a testimony – the story of an individual; a man, a woman or a child whose life has been radically altered through the compassion of others. Mercy Ships has no shortage of incredible testimony – behind each smiling face is a thousand words; words that command healing from sickness, comfort from suffering, life from death and hope from despair.

Behind each story is a dedicated team of professional medics, carers and educators from across 30 nations, who voluntarily give their skills, time and resources to serve those most in need. Behind every person in need is the Local Church in Africa partnering with Mercy Ships to see their community receive hope and healing.

More people die each year from a lack of safe surgery than from HIV, malaria and TB put together! It's not well known and it's not easy to grasp, but the cost and limited access to healthcare makes surgery unobtainable for more than 5 billion people worldwide – that's how many people in the world currently have to weigh up the dilemma of financial ruin to afford surgery or have no access at all.

Many people continue to be ostracised for illnesses and disfigurements that surgery would quickly fix. Mercy Ships understands that safe surgery changes lives and can bring new hope to those so desperately in need.

It might be said that the Mercy Ships story is being told because of one boy. Born with severe disabilities, the boy would never walk, talk or be able to control his bodily functions. Yet, from his early years his mother and father were determined to give their son the best care they possibly could. They would give him a voice and they would pour out more love than they might ever have believed possible. Through caring for their son, Don and Deyon Stephens' heart was moved to the suffering of those whose voices might never be heard, those whose story would forever be that of suffering, because of the lack of even the most basic healthcare.

From his base in Lausanne, Switzerland, Don built a team and the Mercy Ships vision grew. In 1978 they purchased their first ship. 2007 saw the launch of the Africa Mercy, the largest of the four hospital ships that have operated over a 39-year history.

The Africa Mercy is currently 'home' to a 400-strong team of nurses, surgeons, engineers, mariners and dedicated support staff. Unpaid and leaving the relative comforts of home, these skilled professionals are truly radical compassion in action.

As part of the on-board 'living blood bank' they often find themselves called to donate more than just time, skill and finance!

Our story is forever evolving. Today, Mercy Ships operates the world's largest non-governmental floating hospital, bringing state-of-the-art medical facilities directly to the world's poorest people - we have helped transform the lives of more than 2.42 million people through free healthcare.

Mercy Ships also aims to leave a lasting legacy and a sustainable healthcare system that will benefit communities for years to come. Training local doctors and nurses is a growing part of what Mercy Ships does. Last year over 1,200 local healthcare professionals were trained, including Benin's first ever plastic surgeon – Dr Odry Agbessi – who will now run a fully operational burns unit in the city of Cotonou to help save the lives of thousands who suffer long and painful death from simple household accidents.

Mercy Ships knows that engagement with the local church and local charities is an integral part of its delivery – both while the ship is in the country, and also in building sustainable support structures for the future. Local churches provide the majority of 250 additional day crew required in each nation. These individuals are local people serving as translators and guides imbedded in every team onboard the Africa Mercy to ensure that patients feel welcome and engaged by their local community. This also gives local church members the opportunity to share their personal faith with their own community and sign post them to their church.

Additionally the church provides essential screening services for potential patients to be assessed. It is important that the local church facilitates the community relationship with MercyShips wherever possible so that relationships can continue after we leave.

In partnering with Spring Harvest, Mercy Ships hopes to help the church in the UK hear more about how they can make a difference by supporting the church in Africa whether through giving their financial support, using their professional training to serve on-board, or praying for the ministry of Mercy Ships. Whether you are called to give, go or pray, Spring Harvest and Mercy Ships would encourage you take the brave step into God's calling and help create a new picture of transformation; a new testimony of hope.

Lea Milligan has been Executive Director at Mercy Ships for the last 14 months having previously served for 7 years at Youth for Christ and was most recently COO at City Gateway. Lea and his wife Jennie have two boys; Jesse and Joel. Follow on Twitter @MercyShipsUK