Christmas restrictions are a 'bitter blow', say Church leaders

The Archbishop of Canterbury and the Bishop of London have issued a message of hope after last-minute changes to Covid-19 restrictions effectively cancelled Christmas plans for millions of people across England.

The Church leaders said the cancellation of the five-day travel window and Christmas bubbles had dealt a "bitter blow" to those affected.

But they also voiced "real concern" over the rise in infections and hospitalisations which prompted Saturday's U-turn by the Government.

"For many people, it will mean spending Christmas Day alone. None of us has experienced a situation quite like it in our lifetimes," they said.

They went on to say that the vaccine presented "real hope" and was a sign that "we are nearer the end of this than the beginning".

And they also said that they were "grateful" that church buildings would be allowed to open this Christmas, even in tier four.

"We know that public worship – both in person and through remote means – has brought comfort, hope and inspiration to so many," they said.

But they urged everyone to take precautions and "be exceptionally careful", adding that there was "no compulsion" for clergy and others shielding to attend public worship just because they are permitted to do so.

They called on people to look out for others, especially the vulnerable and those spending Christmas on their own.

"We recognise the increased risk we face from the coronavirus - which has already taken so many lives and has now developed a new, more easily transmissible, strain - and we recognise our duty to look out for our neighbours and protect the vulnerable," they wrote.

"So, as many of us enter these new restrictions, we must commit ourselves more than ever to looking out for those who are alone, to caring for those in need and to praying for our nation and world."

They concluded: "At this time of year - even this year - we celebrate the birth of Jesus with joy and hope.

"Jesus came to bring light that shines in the darkness. We need that light now and always."