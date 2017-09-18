Christina El-Moussa on new life post-divorce: 'Things get easier with time'

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa split from husband and co-host Tarek last year. HGTV website

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa suffered under the glare of the spotlight for quite a while when headlines reported that she and her husband/co-star Tarek decided to go their separate ways early last year. Now that a year has passed, it seems that she has already adjusted to her new life, spending most of her time with her kids and dating new beau, 55-year-old businessman Doug Spedding.

Christina recently had an interview with E! Daily Pop where she discussed her new found love life. She admitted that it was hard for her at first but now that she's found Doug and spending most of her time with her kids, her happiness is back on track.

"We get along really well, he's really fun, our kids get along," she said. "We mostly just hang out, we're both homebodies. [We] like to barbecue, swim, go to the fair, just normal, everyday kind of things."

As to her future plans of expanding her brood, Christina was not keen on the idea. "I got lucky — I have one of each. And I'm done," she said. Christina had two children with ex Tarek: a daughter Taylor, aged 6; and son Brayden, aged 2.

When the news of Christina and Tarek's divorce broke out, fans of HGTV show "Flip or Flop" were worried about the show's future. However, HGTV renewed the show's contract last April and will start airing this December. Tarek took to Instagram to announce that despite what happened to him and Christina, they are still ready to flip some homes.

Meanwhile, when asked whether she and former husband are in good terms, Christina said they are doing great, and that taking care of their kids is their first priority. She added that they do not discuss their dating lives. Right now, both are trying really hard to provide a safe space for their kids following their recent divorce.

"Things definitely get easier with time," she added during her interview with E! "I think that's true in most aspects of life."