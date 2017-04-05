Christina El Moussa dating rumors: Ex-husband Tarek has dating rules for 'Flip or Flop' partner

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following the announcement of the "Flip or Flop" couple's divorce, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been linked to several names. While Tarek had a brief romance with their kids' nanny, Alyssa Logan, Christina dated their former contractor Gary Anderson but broke up in February. Now, Christina is rumored to be dating National Hockey League player Nate Thompson as the two have been spotted together several times. However, her representative has revealed that the two are "just friends."

Last month, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Christina was quoted to have said: "Honestly a relationship is the farthest thing from my mind right now. It's not even on my radar."

Despite Christina's representative denying her romance with Thompson and her insisting that she is not looking for a relationship, the speculations that the two are dating have not died down. In line with this, Radar Online has learned that while Christina and Tarek are moving on with their lives, the ex-husband allegedly does not want Christina's new boyfriends around their children. "Tarek is moving on with his life and wishes her the best," a reliable source has told the publication. "He just hopes she doesn't bring 'dates' around the kids. It's not something he would do."

Tarek and Christina share two children — six-year-old Taylor and one-year-old Brayden.

In other news, Tarek was recently spotted at the Anaheim Ducks game, in which his ex-wife's rumored boyfriend was playing. According to Hollywood Life, the "Flip or Flop" star did not seem to mind that Thompson was playing center for the Ducks. He even shared on Instagram to a photo of himself alongside his companions, and captioned it with: "At the Ducks game! The #pond of Anaheim. been a #fan for many years! [sic]"

At the Ducks game! The #pond of Anaheim. been a #fan for many years! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

Tarek and Christina El Moussa's HGTV series "Flip or Flop" will be back for its seventh and final season this year, but it is reportedly going to have only five episodes.