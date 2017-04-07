Christina El Moussa and Tarek divorce news update: Christina talks about co-parenting, working with her ex on the set of 'Flip or Flop'
After the unexpected separation of "Flip or Flop" hosts in December 2016, Christina El Moussa revealed that she and her husband Tarek are sorting things out in terms of co-parenting their children and working together on the set of the HGTV reality show franchise, despite rumors of the show's cancellation.
In an interview with Today, the mother of two reveals that the nothing changed in her professional relationship with her ex-husband.
"I know that may sound strange, but we met at work. We'll continue to work together and we'll continue to flip houses together, and we'll continue to do the show," the real estate expert turned TV host stated in the interview.
She also reveals that the same crew that works with them since 2013 is a group of positive people that helps keep the energy on the set light and fun.
Also, the "Fixer Upper" host reveals that she and her ex-husband are slowly sorting out their arrangements regarding the co-parenting of their six-year-old daughter Taylor and 20-month-old son Brayden.
According to the 33-year-old host, she is very grateful for the fact that both of them are flexible when it comes to their kids. "We both travel a lot, so if one of us is gone, the other picks up the slack. It's all about communication. Both of us are feeling really good. The kids are extraordinarily happy," she shares.
Meanwhile, a source reportedly told Radar that the other half of the El Moussa couple already moved on from their failed marriage. "Tarek is moving on with his life and wishes her the best," the source states. "He just hopes she doesn't bring 'dates' around the kids. It's not something he would do."
Tarek filed for divorce back in January 2017, but his estranged wife has yet to respond to the divorce petition at the moment.
