Christina and Tarek El Moussa news: Former couple reunites for new HGTV program, Tarek shares thoughts on being a father

Estranged couple Christina and Tarek El Moussa from HGTV's "Flip of Flop." Facebook/fliporfloponHGTV

Even though Tarek and Christina El Moussa are no longer together, that does not necessarily mean that they are also parting ways professionally. It was recently announced that the former couple are teaming up once more as executive producers of a new HGTV program.

Following the very public and very messy divorce, the ratings of their show "Flip or Flop" have since boosted and so did their popularity. Fortunately, the couple have been on good terms again, and this is, apparently, evident since they have decided to reunite in terms of business. The former couple are going to be executive producers of "Chi-Town Flip," which is the Chicago-based version of their show. This is also the first break for their own production company.

"Chi-Town Flip" will be presented by husband and wife Bryan and Maira Segal as they go around Chicago to transform houses. Tarek shared the good news via an Instagram post, showing a photo of the couple who will be following their footsteps in Chicago.

The exes are still set to host "Flip or Flop," especially as HGTV ordered more episodes throughout the year.

Previously, Tarek shared his thoughts about being a single father in an Instagram post. He shared a photo showing the definition of "dad" and revealed how he hopes to be a good role model to his children; Taylor and Brayden El Moussa. He went on to say that being a father, especially a single father, is not easy, as it takes a lot of love, understanding, patience, and most of all hard work, which is something all devoted fathers feel.

Tarek has continued to post more photos of his life with his children on social media, and the happiness he feels whenever he is with his children is apparent.