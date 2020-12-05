Christians more likely to invite people to in-person service than online

Jennifer Lee

(Photo: Unsplash/Edward Cisneros)

When it comes to inviting friends and family to a service, it appears Christians find it easier to make the invitation to a physical one rather than digital.

Inviting non-Christian acquaintances is an important part of outreach for many Christians, especially at Christmas time when churches are packed with carol services and Nativity plays.

This year, though, some churches are having to adjust their plans because of Covid-19.  While some churches are running Christmas services with reduced numbers, others are staying online only. 

Research by Barna suggests that churchgoers may be less reluctant to invite someone to digital services.

In its survey of 1,302 American adults, 64% of churched Christians said they would be open to inviting someone to an in-person worship service.

By contrast, only two in five (40%) said the same about a digital worship service.

The study found that Christians from a church that already offered a mix of in-person and digital services prior to the pandemic were more open to inviting someone to a digital worship service.

"Those who attend a church which successfully blended digital and in-person ministry even before the Covid-19 crisis are almost twice as likely to say they actually prefer inviting someone to online church rather than to in-person services (48% vs. 29% of those who did not attend a church that engaged congregants well both digitally and physically pre-pandemic)," Barna said.

"More familiarity with digital and hybrid environments seems to accompany more confidence in bringing others into that space."

Most Read

  1. donald-trump

    Most conservative Christians voted for Trump in 2020 election

  2. north-korea

    Government raises 'strong concerns' about North Korea after report into horrific persecution

  3. coronavirus

    People should take the Covid-19 vaccine, says Catholic Church

  4. environment

    What does the Old Testament say about caring for the environment?

  5. emmerdale

    Eugenics should never be a source of entertainment

  6. alba

    The heavy price paid by Christians who stand up to Colombia's powerful drug cartels

  7. unfpa

    UN's new guidance on comprehensive sexuality education shows parents must be 'vigilant'

More News

  1. dr-francis-collins

    Templeton Prize winner Francis Collins says churches should stick to virtual services for now

  2. alba

    The heavy price paid by Christians who stand up to Colombia's powerful drug cartels

  3. jumper

    Are you sure that your Christmas jumper wasn't made with forced labour?

  4. the-crown

    Is The Crown the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth?

  5. restored

    New handbook to help women's refuges support Christian domestic abuse survivors

  6. earth

    Let the Archbishop rest! Why we have to learn the lessons of lockdown