Christians praying for a peaceful roadmap for Lebanon as protests continue

Christians are being asked to pray for Lebanon after a wave of protests has left people in the country feeling uncertain about the future.

People have been turning out for the past week to take part in protests that have evolved from dissatisfaction over the country's economic woes to calls for the government to step down.

Christian TV ministry SAT-7, which is airing special live programmes focusing on the protests, said many people were worried about the situation.

It is asking Christians to pray for peace in the country.

"We ask that people across the world keep the people of Lebanon in their prayers; that they would pray specifically for a way forward –a vision for the country – a peaceful roadmap for our future that will show the way for tomorrow, and the future," said Maroun Bou Rached, who heads up SAT-7's Lebanon office.

"Please pray that He will give us a vision, as people are worried about how the situation will unfold."

Since the outbreak of the protests, the Lebanon office has been operating on a skeleton staff because of concerns around safety.

Thousands of people from across the political, religious and ethnic spectrum have taken part in the protests.

Bou Rached continued: "The demonstrations have unified Lebanon's various sects, with Shia, Sunni, Christians and Druze protesting side-by-side as they are faced with an economic collapse.

"Children in Lebanon are dreaming of a brighter future, as are millions of others who are living in refugee camps, who rely on our educational programmes to change their lives.

"It is this generation that is inspiring all of us to join as one voice so we can offer them a brighter future."

Lebanon, A Cry for the Nation can be watched online in the UK at http://www.streamwebtown.com/player/sat7/arabic/index.php