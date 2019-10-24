Christians praying for a peaceful roadmap for Lebanon as protests continue

Staff writer
Demonstrators wave Lebanese national flags during ongoing anti-government protests at a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, October 23, 2019.(Photo: Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)

Christians are being asked to pray for Lebanon after a wave of protests has left people in the country feeling uncertain about the future.

People have been turning out for the past week to take part in protests that have evolved from dissatisfaction over the country's economic woes to calls for the government to step down. 

Christian TV ministry SAT-7, which is airing special live programmes focusing on the protests, said many people were worried about the situation. 

It is asking Christians to pray for peace in the country. 

"We ask that people across the world keep the people of Lebanon in their prayers; that they would pray specifically for a way forward –a vision for the country – a peaceful roadmap for our future that will show the way for tomorrow, and the future," said Maroun Bou Rached, who heads up SAT-7's Lebanon office.

"Please pray that He will give us a vision, as people are worried about how the situation will unfold." 

Since the outbreak of the protests, the Lebanon office has been operating on a skeleton staff because of concerns around safety. 

Thousands of people from across the political, religious and ethnic spectrum have taken part in the protests. 

Bou Rached continued: "The demonstrations have unified Lebanon's various sects, with Shia, Sunni, Christians and Druze protesting side-by-side as they are faced with an economic collapse.

"Children in Lebanon are dreaming of a brighter future, as are millions of others who are living in refugee camps, who rely on our educational programmes to change their lives.

"It is this generation that is inspiring all of us to join as one voice so we can offer them a brighter future." 

Lebanon, A Cry for the Nation can be watched online in the UK at http://www.streamwebtown.com/player/sat7/arabic/index.php

Most Read

  1. John MacArthur rebukes Beth Moore, calls Paula White a 'heretic', slams all evangelicals who support women preachers

  2. Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton step in to help save church organ

  3. Always drops female symbol from sanitary products to be trans-inclusive

  4. Impeachment threat hasn't dented evangelical support for Trump

  5. Christian rapper TobyMac's son Truett Foster dies age 21

  6. Is your church too dependent on charitable status?

  7. 'Dark day for Northern Ireland' as radical new abortion laws come into force

  8. Liberal Britain: dramatic change in attitudes towards homosexuality, abortion in the last 30 years

  9. Only God can save Western civilisation

More News

  1. allen-langham

    From violent, broken prisoner to redeemed man of God and mentor

  2. bible

    There is big money to be made in the sale of Bible artefacts - and that's part of the problem

  3. pain

    Words for anyone who has been wounded by church

  4. couple

    The reverberations of "I Kissed Dating Goodbye" are still being felt

  5. video-games

    Even short periods of physical inactivity are damaging to our health

  6. laundry

    Are we minimising what God can do?

  7. stars

    Every Christian is a saint, faults and all