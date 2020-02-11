Christians on the Left throw support behind Keir Starmer for Labour leader

Christians on the Left have come out in support of Sir Keir Starmer in the Labour leadership contest.

The group, which is affiliated to the Labour Party, want to see Angela Rayner appointed deputy.

The nominations follow a ballot of Christians on the Left's members, with 830 casting their vote.

Jonathan Reynolds MP, Chair of Christians on the Left, said: "We wanted our members to be involved in this process, which is why we balloted them rather than decide centrally.

"Kier and Angela will make an excellent leader and deputy leader.

"The final decision will be up to Labour members and supporters, and Christians on the Left will support and encourage whoever is elected."

Louise Davies, Director of Christians on the Left, said: "Many of our members are active in the Labour Party and want to see a Labour government implementing Labour policies.

"Nominating the leader and deputy leader is just one way we are involved.

"We need to rebuild relationships within the Party and between the Party and the country. Christians on the Left will be part of those conversations.

"We encourage Christians who support the Labour Party to join us to help make a difference."

Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry are battling it out to be elected as Jeremy Corbyn's successor following a disastrous general election performance in December. The winner is due to be announced on April 4.

At this stage of the process, organisations affiliated to the Labour Party can nominate candidates. To progress to the next stage, when Labour members and supporters will vote, candidates need to pass a minimum nomination threshold.