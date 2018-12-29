Christians in the 2019 New Year's Honours List

A former gang leader, an MP and advocates against persecution and injustice are among the Christians who have been recognised in the New Year's Honours List 2019.

Joel Edwards

Joel Edwards - Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to Tackling Poverty and Injustice

Joel Edwards was General Director of the UK Evangelical Alliance from 1997 to 2009 before going on to lead Micah Challenge International, a global movement aimed at uniting the church in ending poverty.

He is a popular writer, speaker and broadcaster and has also served on a number of government bodies, including the Equality & Human Rights Commission UK, the Advisory Board on Human Rights and Religious Freedom with the British Foreign & Commonwealth Office, and the Metropolitan Police's Independent Advisory Group (IAG).

He tweeted his shock at being awarded a CBE: 'So if you see me wondering around and looking pleasantly lost I'm in shock! So honoured to be included in the Queens 2019 list for a CBE. Just guide me home gently. ID available...'

Mervyn Thomas - Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG)

(CSW) Mervyn Thomas

Mervyn Thomas is the founder and chief executive of the charity Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), established 40 years ago to campaign for religious freedom and advocate on behalf of persecuted Christians around the world.

In addition to leading CSW, Thomas works closely with the UK All Parliamentary Group for International Freedom of Religion or Belief (APPG FoRB) and the International Panel of Parliamentarians for Freedom of Religion or Belief (IPPFoRB). He also advises the Foreign Secretary on freedom of religion or belief issues, as a member of his Human Rights Advisory Group.

He said he was 'greatly honoured and deeply humbled' to receive the title.

'Any success in my work for human rights and freedom of religion or belief has only been made possible by the outstanding talent and total commitment of all my colleagues at CSW,' he said.

'It is on their behalf that I accept this great honour, and also on behalf of the many thousands of courageous Christians and other religious minorities around the world who daily put their lives on the line for what they believe.'

CSW's Honorary President Jonathan Aitken said: 'Mervyn Thomas has been a brave and persistent fighter in the cause of human rights and freedom of religion or belief for all faiths for the past 40 years. He has been through "many dangers, toils and snares" across the world's continents when battling for this cause. He richly deserves this honour.'

Stephen Addison - Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to young people in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham

Stephen Addison (l) founded Box Up Crime after leaving gang life behind

Former gang member Stephen Addison turned his life around after a bad dream in which he saw himself being sent to prison for murder.

He went back to church, studied for a business degree at university, and went on to found Box Up Crime, teaching boxing and social skills to young people in Dagenham and Barking in East London.

The initiative has helped 4,000 children forge a path away from crime since it was started in 2013.

His motivation is to help young people find a sense of purpose for their lives through boxing, particularly those caught up in gangs and crime like he was.

'I want to see those dirty diamonds shine again,' he told the BBC.

He continued: 'They just need someone to believe in them, motivate them.

'Young people can look at me and look at my life and say, "Stephen was involved in gangs... Stephen was involved in all this messed-up stuff just like me but he's been able to turn it around and and I can do the same thing."'

Gary Streeter - Knighthood for political and public service

Gary Streeter

Gary Streeter has served as Conservative MP for South West Devon since 1997 and is also a committed Christian, being the current Chairman of Christians in Parliament.

In addition to serving his constituency, he also mentors younger members of Parliament.

'I want to dedicate the award to my wife and family for supporting me through the last quarter of a century at Westminster,' he said.

He added, 'I think it is important that we try and nurture the next generation.

'After all, our democracy, if it's to survive, has got to attract good people and they've got to be trained up and pointed in the right direction.'

A huge thank you for all the kind tweets regarding the great honour bestowed upon me today. I am blessed by such a wonderful family, circle of friends and colleagues. Roll on 2019 so we can take our country forward together. — Sir Gary Streeter MP (@garystreeterSWD) December 29, 2018

Rev Paula Vennells - CBE for services to the Post Office and to charity The Reverend Paula Anne Vennells has been chief executive of the Post Office since 2012 and has served in senior roles within the organisation since 2007. She is also a trustee for the Hymns Ancient and Modern Group.

Rev Tim Hurren - OBE for services to the church and the community in Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Congratulations to Rev Tim Hurren for his well deserved British Empire Medal in #NewYearsHonours Tim recently retired after many years as @HarrogateSop trustee and his ministry in #Harrogate #publicservice — Harrogate SOP (@HarrogateSop) December 29, 2018

Margaret Atkinson - MBE for services to the church and the community in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Margaret Atkinson received the MBE in recognition of her work with the United Reformed Church and services to the community, which included serving on the bench at Kirklees Magistrates Court for 16 years. She also served in the family court and on the drug panel. Now retired, she remains active as chair of the Huddersfield Choral Society and plays piano at chaplaincy services at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Rev Janet Lesley Jackson - OBE for services to bereaved families in North East England