Christians in Politics launches prayer network to support Christians serving in local government

Pixabay/congerdesign

A new prayer network is being launched to support Christian councillors as well as those working in other roles within local government.

The Councillors Prayer Network has been set up by Christians in Politics in response to demand from Christians serving in local government to be part of a larger, supportive family.

Christians in Politics said those serving in local government often experience tensions between living out their Christian faith and working within the political system as they seek to represent the communities within which they serve.

The launch of the network comes not long after the local elections, which saw many new councillors take up their posts.

The network will enable Christians from across the different political parties and denominations to strengthen one another and share their experiences of working in local government.

It will be overseen by Helen Harrison, who has served as a councillor for Thornbury Town Council since 2007 and as Mayor for Thornbury from May 2016 to May 2018.

She said: 'I'm delighted to be able to set up this prayer network for councillors and those involved in local councils. Being a Christian in local politics can be a lonely place, and so it's great to be able to connect folks from similar situations, as well as to pray together across the nation for and with each other. Obviously, all confidentiality is respected and people can be as involved or not as they wish.'