Christians asked to share their experience of life as a believer in the UK

Pat Allerton

Christians are being invited to share their experience of living out their faith in the UK today.

The consultation is being led by by the Christians in Parliament All-Party Parliamentary Group until 16 December.

It asks Christians to share how free they feel to live out their faith in the UK today and the extent to which they feel able to share their beliefs with those who are not Christian.

They are also asked about how supported they feel by public institutions, such as the government and regulatory bodies, and whether they perceive any barriers to engaging in public life as Christians.

Other questions ask about their experience of hate crimes or hostility they might have experienced for being Christian.

Christians in Parliament said it was holding the consultation to identify good governmental practices that can help create an 'accommodating' environment for Christians in the UK.

It will also use the responses to consider what policies could be developed to further help Christians live out their faith and identify areas where current actions or lack of action is making being a Christian in the UK 'challenging'.

'In particular we are concerned with how living out Christian faith interacts with public institutions such as parliament, central and local government, and other professional and regulatory bodies,' said the organisation.

In addition to the consultation, it is holding evidence sessions to hear from experts who have experience in engaging in the UK's public institutions, including church representatives, academics and leaders of Christian organisations.

Responses to the consultation can be made anonymously here until 16th December.