Christian parents who already have five kids reject doctors' abortion advice to have conjoined twins who cannot be separated

Elijah and Isaac Kroeger were born as conjoined twins. (PHOTO: GoFundMe/Kroeger Conjoined Twins)

Even though they have already been blessed with five children, Christian couple Jason and Heather Kroeger still happily welcomed their conjoined twins earlier this September despite being advised several times by doctors to have them aborted.

The twins were born weeks before their due date at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, according to the Daily Mail, and they were named Elijah and Isaac. The twins' father, Jason of North Carolina, is thankful that their condition is better than expected, although he acknowledged that they have some "speed bumps to overcome."

Jason and his wife were initially told that they were only expecting one child, but a later ultrasound in Heather's first trimester revealed that there were actually two on their way - and they were conjoined. Heath care providers suggested an abortion, but the Kroegers were not having any of it.

"To us it wasn't an option. These children are our children they were given to us for a purpose... to protect them. Abortion was never an option," Jason told Fox19.

The Kroeger family never even considered abortion (GoFundMe)

Sadly, the boys are conjoined in such a way that they cannot be safely separated. The Kroegers are now preparing to raise their children in the best way possible despite their extra needs and medical care. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family that not only requests for financial assistance, but also prayers for God's "grace during this time of medical uncertainty."

"Friends, we cannot see what God sees. Nor can we always understand the 'hows' and 'whys,'" the page reads. "This family has inspired so many of us with their trust in God and love for these babies."

So far, it has managed to raise $17,587 of the intended $25,000 goal. Many kind-hearted individuals have left inspiring messages on their page. "We assure our humble prayers as you continue to stand with God for life and the joy it brings to our Father in heaven and to all His people on earth! Stay strong and continue your trust in Him!" the Thomson for Jesus Youth Movement wrote.

"May the Lord bless your family & guide you through the days, months, and years ahead to provide wonderful doctors and wisdom with the decisions that are ahead. We are praying for your family," a concerned woman also shared.