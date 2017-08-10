Life
Christian mom of 19-year-old bride killed one day after her wedding says she feels a 'joy that is unexplainable'

Stephanie Velez

Newlyweds Austin Wesson and Rebekah BoumaFacebook/Rachel Byker Bouma

The mother of a 19-year-old Christian girl killed just one day after getting married last Friday has spoken of the comfort she takes in knowing they are together in Heaven with Jesus. 

Rebekah Bouma and Austin Wesson, also 19, met earlier this year while doing missionary work in his native South Africa.

After a short courtship, they wed in the Sedgwick County Courthouse, Kansas, last Friday but less than 24 hours later, the car they were travelling in slammed into a tree.  

Austin died at the scene and although Rebekah's family hoped against hope that she would survive, she died in the early hours of Monday morning. 

Rebekah's mom Rachel Bouma spoke of her grief to People.com. She described them as the 'sweetest couple you'll ever meet' and said 'their love of Christ shone through with everything that they did.' 

She also described a sense of peace within the family even as they come to terms with such a devastating tragedy. 

'We're completely devastated by this loss. It's grief without words, and yet, we are at peace. There is a joy that is unexplainable knowing that they are together with the Lord,' she said.

Rachel has been leaning on her faith ever since the heartbreaking passing of her daughter.  She shared on Facebook that one of the songs that was speaking to her heart during this difficult time was 'Whate're My God Ordains Is Right.'

She also described the loving words she shared when she said her goodbyes to her daughter. 

'I told her that we would see her again soon and that we were looking forward to that day.  I told her to go be with her Savior and rest in His arms, and be with Austin,' she told People.com. 

In a Facebook update, she asked for prayers for both her and Austin's family, particularly as they travel from South Africa to the U.S. 

