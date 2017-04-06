Christian man resigns after being given 'Satanic' 666 employee identification number

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

A Christian man was forced to quit his job after the employee identification number that was issued to him bore the mark of the beast: 666.

Walter Slonopas, 52, was employed as a maintenance worker at the Tennessee-based Contech Casting LLC, reported ABC News. However, things started to go downhill for Slonopas on April 2011 after the company's human resources department gave him an employee identification number ending in 666.

Slonopas thought the computer-generated system gave him a number ending in 668, so he voiced his concern over the "Number of the Beast" to the company. He was promptly issued with the correct number.

But several months later, when the company updates its payroll system, he received another card ending in 666. Because of this, Slonopas quit his job.

The company apologised to him and blamed the number on a computer error. He was given a new card and asked to return to work a week later. But his woes did not end there. He was forced to quit again after he was given the same number on his W2 tax return form.

"My question is, are we working for the computer, or is the computer working for us?" he said. "I cannot accept this number. If you accept that number, you sell your soul to the devil. I don't complain. It just happened because it happened."

For its part, Contech's parent company, Revstone Transportation Group, issued an apology to Slonopas over the computer-generated error. "We are certainly sorry he was put through all this," Revstone vice president Robert LaCourciere said. "We hope he does contact us because we'd love to have him back at work."

Meanwhile, Catholic Online has reported that a Swedish company called Epicenter is now having RFID chips implanted into the hands of their employees. The chips allow them to unlock doors, operate machines and buy products, and it has conceerned some people because they feel the use of the chips is the Mark of the Beast.

Revelations 13:16-18 reads: "And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six."

This article was originally published on The Christian Post.