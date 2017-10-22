Christian magistrate sacked for views on gay parenting loses appeal against dismissal by NHS

The Christian magistrate sacked for his views on same-sex parenting has now lost an appeal against his dismissal from his job with the NHS.

Richard Page, 71, was removed from his role as a magistrate after he said it was better for children to be brought up by a father and mother rather than a gay couple.

Magistrate Richard Page has lost an appeal against his dismissal by an NHS trust. Christian Legal Centre

He was subsequently dismissed from his position as non-executive director of the Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust after he defended his views on the BBC. Trust chair Andrew Ling said then: 'The recent publicity you have courted is likely to further undermine the confidence staff, particularly Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgendered staff, have in the leadership of the trust. Links between the stigma often associated with being LGBT and poor mental health are well established.' He said it was vital that patients and local people were confident the trust would challenge stigma or discrimination and treat everyone fairly and impartially.

Page appealed against his sacking but according to the Daily Mail, an employment tribunal has now ruled the Trust was justified in refusing to reinstate him.

He was supported by the Christian Legal Centre, who head Andrea Williams, said the judgment amounted to a 'perverse attempt to silence Christian beliefs.'

Page said he was 'very disappointed' by the judgment and intends to appeal.