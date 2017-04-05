Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Candace Cameron Bure says, 'I don't get overly impassioned or angry with someone who doesn't agree with me, that's just my personality.' (Instagram/Candace Cameron Bure)

Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.

'Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don't know me or my heart. I'm not homophobic and always sad when people think otherwise,' said the star of 'Fuller House' on Instagram. ' Loving Jesus doesn't mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you'll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people. Sending you love and wish you all the best. Truly. – Candace.'

She was responding to the drag queen's post captioned in capital letters: 'If only, this homophobic Republican knew..'

IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC, REPUBLICAN KNEW......... Bianca Del Rio, whose real name is Roy Haylock, was possibly annoyed because he believes he gave popular currence to the phrase 'Not Today Satan', that Candace wore on her T-shirt. According to Christian Post, during her time on 'The View," Bure regularly talked about religious freedom, defending a Christian's right not to take part in same-sex ceremonies with wedding cakes and flowers a public high school football coach's right to pray with athletes after games. Advertisement Candace, 40, said recently about her current hit show: 'I'm an actress on a television show, and I support all things that we go through as human beings and would love all our characters to explore whatever issues that are current in our culture and our society today.' According to Deadline she added: 'And I'm 100 percent on board with that.'