Christian festival organisers plead for help as pandemic puts survival at risk

The organisers of the UK's major Christian festivals are pleading for financial support to help them weather the impact of Covid-19.

The pandemic has waylaid the Christian festival scene for two years in a row, forcing them to host pared-down online or hybrid events, many of them free of charge.

The open letter, coordinated by Spring Harvest and New Wine, is candid about the "profound" financial impact of the pandemic, with 2021 being described as "the make-or-break year for some of us".

The situation, they warn, has only been compounded by the increasing expectation that online events should be free.

Phil Loose, CEO of Essential Christian, the charity that runs Spring Harvest, said, "We are sensitive to the pain we are all going through in the pandemic.

"But in looking forward, Christian events and festivals in the UK have both a legacy that has impacted millions of people around the country, but also a place to gather the church together again.

"They create a space where we leave our day-to-day routine and where God can impact us radically.

"Through this letter, Christian event leaders are standing in unity, because we share the same Kingdom goals, to see Jesus glorified and people find faith in Him."

The letter has also been signed by the organisers of Festival of Life, Fusion, Youthscape, CreationFest, Kingdom Worship Movement and Festival of Praise.

It says that while some have revenues or other areas of business that they can turn to, "many of us have none of those things and rely hugely on ticket sales" to stay afloat.

"As we contemplate two years without gathering in the normal way, we have had to rapidly learn to meet in new ways – either online or in smaller hybrid events," they say.

"We have all seen a change in this time - 'free' is becoming increasingly expected, but 'free' comes at a high cost for us.

"So, from us all in the UK that run a Christian event, we need you to know that most of us just can't do it.

"Standing together as Christian event leaders, we're asking for your help this year."

It adds: "If you want to see Christian gatherings survive, then now is the time we need your prayerful and practical support. We need people like you to stand with us financially, and to support us in any way you can – so that we are all here to gather again in 2022."

Jules Morgan, Executive Director of New Wine, said: "Whether through prayer, attending online events, or financial gifts we hope that readers will answer our call to support all Christian events.

"I would encourage everyone that regardless of who they support, by supporting one event this year – even if you cannot attend – you will help ensure you can be there next year.

"We stand together in thanking the UK's Christian community in their support of many years, and in all they will do to support us this year."