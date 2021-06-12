Christian conductor and Street Pastors recognised in Queen's birthday honours

The founder of the orchestra at All Souls Langham Place is among the Christians to be recognised in the Queen's birthday honours.

Dr Noël Tredinnick joined All Souls, the church of the late John Stott, in 1972 as its organist and Director of Music, and would remain there for nearly half a century until his retirement in 2019.

An annual highlight was the orchestra's performances at the popular Prom Praise concert, held each year at the Royal Albert Hall.

Tredinnick received a British Empire Medal for services to church music and to music education.

Other Christians to be recognised for their services include Shrewsbury Street Pastor Glen Perkins, who is also the founder of Action 4 Ashes, a campaign group for parents affected by the Shrewsbury baby ashes scandal.

Scores of families were affected by the scandal in which baby ashes were not returned after cremation at local crematoria, leading to a government review and changes to regulations so that parents would be properly informed before making a decision.

Another Street Pastor, Trevor Staveley, received an OBE for services to vulnerable people and to the promotion of Safer Streets in Torbay, Devon.

The Salvation Army's Andrew Wileman, assistant director for older people services, received a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Bournemouth. In addition to his role at The Salvation Army, he is a trustee of Christian charity, Faith in Later Life.

Elizabeth Butterfield, Deputy Governor of Anglican youth organisation Church Lads and Church Girls Brigade, received an OBE for services to young people.