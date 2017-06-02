Christian candidates in the spotlight: 'Gay cure' and Brexit in Brighton

x

With the General Election 2017 just days away Christian Today is zooming in on some crucial battleground seats where Christian candidates are in the spotlight.

Kirsty Adams has found herself catapulted to national news headlines but not for the reasons she would have wanted.

A recording emerged of the Conservative candidate speaking about a faith healing she had been a part of.

Kirsty Adams will be hoping to overturn Labour victory in Hove in 2015

Adams, running in the tight marginal seat of Hove and Portslade, was speaking at a Christian conference relaying the story of how she had prayed for a man deaf in the both ears who could later hear.

She defended her account robustly telling The Mirror, who broke the story: 'Like millions of Christians in the UK, I believe in praying to help people.'

She added: 'Millions of Christians around the world pray for people's health - that's a good thing isn't it?'

But the controversy surrounding her faith continued after it emerged the church she used to attend in Bedford had attempted to 'cure' gay people.

Adams went to Kings' Arms Church in Bedfordshire for many years and a 2010 story in The Observer exposed it's attempts to 'cure' LGBT congregants through driving out their 'demons' with prayer.

Although not part of the church leadership, she was linked to the Church through her own attendance and her husband who was named as a director of the Church from 2010-2013, according to Companies' House records.

She rapidly distanced herself from the church, saying she supported the government bringing in same-sex marriage four-years ago, but her Labour rival jumped on the story.

Peter Kyle won the seat in 2015 in one of the few seats to swing away from the Tories.

After just two years in parliament Kyle, who is gay himself, is being forced to defend his slender majority of just 1,236.

Along with other Labour figures, Kyle has sought to make the most of Adams' apparent weakness.

Kirsty Adams ducked questions on Brexit, saying she was 'Theresa May's woman'.

'People who think in the 21st century that being gay is something that needs 'curing' ... need to take a very long, hard think about their own grounding in modern life,' he said according to the Independent.

'The most offensive thing that someone standing for high office can do is not give somebody a straight answer to an honest question.'

He added: 'And regardless of how many LGBT people live locally this is a central issue to public debate and it is absolutely fair that a member of the public should know what somebody who aspires to parliament holds as their core views regarding equality.'

But perhaps even more damming for Adams' campaign is her refusal to outline where she stands on Brexit.

Hove is one of the most anti-Brexit seats in the country with 64 per cent backing Remain.

But whereas her opponent Kyle has been outspoken in his opposition to Brexit, Adams refused three times to answer the question, simply saying she is 'Theresa May's woman'.

Employing Theresa May's tactic of not answering questions from local reporters has not done her any favours with the paper, The Argus, simply reporting the exchange.

Here is what she said:

Which way did you vote on Brexit?

I didn't campaign for the outs and I didn't campaign for the ins. I think we've got to look to the future and that's what I'm about.

But how did you vote?

I've just said to you I didn't campaign for the in team and I didn't campaign for the out team.

But I asked which way you voted.

I'm not going to answer that question.

What would you do to protect Hove from the potential fallout from a hard Brexit?

I'll want to contribute to make sure we don't get high tariffs. On a practical level, in my house all my white goods are German. And that's because they don't break down. And my car is German. And it doesn't break down.

So I think it's in the best interests of Germany and other countries to make sure they get a good deal and we get a good deal.