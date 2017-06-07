Christian candidate in the spotlight: The city that could turn Conservative after more than 50 years of Labour

x

With the General Election 2017 just one day away Christians Today is zooming in on our last battleground seat where a Christian candidate is in the spotlight.

Rob Flello has been one Labour's three MPs across Stoke since 2005.

An outspoken Catholic and convenor of the Catholic Legislators' Network, he has consistently fought against moves to liberalise abortion laws and attempts to legalise assisted suicide as well as regularly speaking on religious freedom.

In doing so he has worked with MPs across parties, most notably the Conservatives' Fiona Bruce, and has led much cross-party dialogue.

Well-liked and well-respected, Flello is now desperately fighting to keep his seat.

Stoke on Trent used to be one of the safest Labour regions in the country, with Flello's seat of Stoke on Trent South returning a Labour MP every election since it was formed in 1950.

But along with most Catholics, Flello voted to Remain in the EU referendum last year. And this, plus his party's half-hearted stance on Brexit, could lead to his downfall.

He is trying to defend one of the most pro-Brexit areas of the country with more than 70 per cent of his constituents backing Leave.

Even more worrying for Flello is that UKIP came third in the 2015 election, with 8,298 votes. Even if less than half of them vote Tory having achieved their objective, as is predicted, that would be enough to overturn Flello's majority of 2,539.

Stoke on Trent South is the most vulnerable of the city's three seats – all of which have been Labour for decades.

It is number 31 on the Tory target list, needing a 3.5 per cent swing to turn blue.

If the polls and predictions of many, including this website, come true, Parliament and Stoke will lose an experienced and effective advocate.