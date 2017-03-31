Christian band We Are Messengers thank God after surviving fatal tour bus crash

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Flames engulf two vehicles following a road accident in Atlanta, Georgia on March 26, 2017 in this photo shared by We Are Messengers in their Facebook page. (Facebook/We Are Messengers)

The Irish band We Are Messengers figured in a horrific car accident just south of Atlanta, Georgia last weekend while they were on tour, killing one person.

The accident took place on Sunday, March 26, at around 4 a.m., according to The Christian Post. A car with no lights was stopped on the right lane of the road, and it just so happened that the tour bus of We Are Messengers was travelling northbound at that time.

The tour bus driver tried to stop the vehicle after seeing the car, but it was too late — the two vehicles collided, triggering a massive explosion. The person inside the unlit vehicle was killed.

We Are Messengers frontman Darren Mulligan took to Facebook to ask for prayers for the man's family and friends. He also thanked fans for showering them with kind thoughts and concern.

"We should all be dead, but the Lord is good. God is still good, even in the tragedy that we've all been apart of, God is still good. The devil's trying to tear us apart, our family, what we do, this ministry. He's not going to win. We're going to press in, we're going to keep loving. We're going to keep chasing after what God has put in our hearts," he said. "When all of this is said and done, I hope that we can all love each other the way Christ did."

Meanwhile, during a separate interview with the Gospel Herald, Mulligan talked about the blessings of being a Christian artist. He said the band has been blessed with an incredible opportunity to spread God's love through music, and he is very proud of what he does.

"I am a Christian daddy, a Christian husband, a Christian racquetball player. I'm a Christian voter, I am a Christian gardener. Whatever I do, I do it in His name. The fact that I can breathe today — I'm a Christian breather. I don't deserve to have breath in my bones but He said you can breathe today Darren. And He said, you can go and hold your wife's hand today. And so I'm a Christian hand-holder and that's a stupid thing to say, but it's the truth."