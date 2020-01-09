Christian teacher and school reach 'amicable resolution' in transgender row

A Christian teacher has reached an agreement with the school he formerly taught at after a dispute arose over his refusal to address a pupil according to their chosen gender.

The maths teacher, who cannot be named for legal reasons, took his former employer to court after being accused of gross misconduct.

He was investigated by the school after saying "well done girls" to a group of students, among whom was a pupil born female but identifying as male.

The investigation concluded that the "avoidance of using gendered pronouns contravenes the school's code of conduct with regard to demonstrating an awareness of sexual and cultural diversity of students and use of insensitive comments towards young people".

He was suspended and investigating by the school despite apologising.

At the time, he said he was happy to use the student's chosen name but not preferred gender pronouns because of his "sincerely held Christian belief that biological sex is God-given and defined at birth".

He took action, arguing that the school had "systematically and maliciously" breached his rights.

Speaking back in 2017, he said he felt that his treatment had been "political correctness gone mad".

Following the settlement of their dispute, a statement issued on behalf of the teacher and the school by the Christian Legal Centre said: "The parties have reached an amicable resolution, the details of which are confidential and the parties shall not engage in any further communication regarding this case."

Andrea Williams, head of the Christian Legal Centre, said previously that teachers are "finding themselves silenced or punished if they refuse to fall in line with the current transgender fad".