Christian student to appeal university expulsion over gay marriage views

Felix Ngole is appealing the University of Sheffield's decision to remove him from a social work course because of comments he made on his personal Facebook page

A Christian student who was expelled from his university course after leaving comments about same-sex marriage on Facebook is taking his case to the Court of Appeal.

Felix Ngole was studying for an MA in Social Work at the University of Sheffield in 2015 when he was dropped from the course after he used his personal Facebook account to comment in support of Kim Davis, an American registrar who was imprisoned after refusing to register same-sex marriages because it went against her Christian beliefs.

Mr Ngole wrote in response to the story on Facebook that 'same sex marriage is a sin whether we like it or not'.

He added, 'It is God's words and man's sentiments would not change His words.'

The university emailed Mr Ngole two months after he posted the comments to tell him that he was under investigation. A panel chaired by Professor Jacqueline Marsh, who is listed on the university's LGBT+ Role Models page, later decided to remove him from the course.

Mr Ngole challenged the decision at the High Court where it was deemed fair and proportionate, although he was granted permission to appeal.

The appeal is being seen as a test case for the freedom of speech of millions of professionals across the UK.

Representing Mr Ngole is barrister Paul Diamond, who will argue that the High Court judgement is wrong and implies that UK workers in regulated professions, including doctors, teachers and lawyers, may be silenced or expelled from their professional bodies if they openly express unpopular beliefs.

Mr Ngole said: 'I pray that the court will recognise the freedom to express my Christian faith. It is chilling that we live in a society where you can share your beliefs on social media and yet you find yourself in trouble when certain people disagree with you.'

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said Mr Ngole should not be penalised for comments he made in his own time and on his own personal Facebook profile.

'The comments Felix made were not inciting hatred nor motivated by hostility. Felix simply stated his support for another Christian and accurately answered a question on what the Bible teaches about homosexuality,' she said.

'Free speech is not meaningfully free if it only applies to views that everyone finds acceptable, or only applies in private. Without free speech, the ideas and ideology of cultural elites – whomever they may be – cannot be challenged and democracy becomes impossible.

'Everyone should support Felix, because without this freedom being protected, anyone regulated by a professional body could have their career ended simply for posting views online that the employer doesn't like.

'Once again, the freedom to be a committed Christian while holding a professional role is under threat. From magistrates to nurses, teachers to doctors, Christian professionals are increasingly under pressure to hide away their beliefs – to hide away the light of Christ in them, depriving society of the love of Jesus.'