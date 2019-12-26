Christian music producers partner with Portsmouth FC on children's choir song

Christian music producers Same Boat Music teamed up with Portsmouth FC this month to write an exclusive song for the team.

The song was performed by a children's choir at half time in their match against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The choir is part of the Diocese of Portsmouth's Choir Church project launched last year to help churches reach out to more youngsters through music.

During half-time, they performed the Pompey Chant, written by Mark and Helen Johnson, founders of Same Boat Music, which provides musical resources to churches.

The choir was conducted by musical director Alastair Ross and was comprised of students from two local primary schools.

Ross, a former chorister at York Minster and Canterbury Cathedral, is working with the Choir Church project to support more children in becoming an active part of their community life through singing.

He said: "It was a wonderful experience to work with Same Boat Music on this project. A big part of our vision for Choir Church was realised in hearing this song resound around Fratton Park Stadium.

"Singing and chanting at matches is a real opportunity to express enthusiasm, solidarity, emotion and support, and the choir instilled that enthusiasm across the stadium. Performing at the hub of Portsmouth's community, has been a great time to share and nurture the concept of community and intergenerational singing.

"Music is crucial to outreach, and I hope the excitement we have felt this weekend will encourage not only the school children of the choir to continue singing, but the rest of the crowd at Fratton Park."

The choir recorded the Pompey Chant for an EP earlier in December at Out of the Ark's studio.

Helen Johnson said, "The experience of writing this song has been a great one, we were able to bring together timeless songs from Portsmouth history, and create some original lyrics that will hopefully encourage spirit of community and encourage all generations to gather to sing together.

"We are passionate about encouraging children and churches to take the joy of singing into their communities and share the excitement with all generations."

Johnson continues, "This project has encouraged us that singing still has great potential to encourage community and can be a timeless medium that can leave a lasting impression and contain huge potential to make a difference to our lives."