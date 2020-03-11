Christian MP Nadine Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus

Staff writer
(Photo: ITV1)

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus. 

Dorries, a Christian, is self-isolating at home after first developing symptoms last week.  It is not certain who she contracted the virus from. 

Health officials are trying to track down who she came into contact over the last week. Among her public engagements in recent days, she attended a Downing Street reception for International Women's Day where Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, were among those present.

Dorries, Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005, said on Twitter that it had been "pretty rubbish". 

"Thanks for so many good wishes. It's been pretty rubbish but I hope I'm over the worst of it now," she said.

"More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone." 

In an official statement released through the Department of Health and Social Care, she said: "I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

"Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice. I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support."

