Christian ex-MP Fiona Onasanya struck off as solicitor

Shamed former Labour MP Fiona Onasanya, who was convicted of perverting the course of justice to avoid a speeding charge, has been struck off as a solicitor.

Ms Onasanya can no longer practise as a regulated solicitor following a hearing at a disciplinary tribunal in London on Tuesday that found she had "acted dishonestly" and failed to "uphold the rule of law and proper administration of justice", The Times reports.

She was also told to pay £6,562.50 in legal costs for the Solicitors Regulation Authority, an amount considerably reduced from the original sum of £22,762.

During mitigation, Ms Onasanya, who qualified as a solicitor in 2015, maintained her innocence, The Times reports.

"I maintain and stand by the fact that I did not do what I have been subsequently convicted of, which is why I am actively pursuing avenues to clear my name," she said.

Despite her comments, Edward Nally, chairman of the solicitors disciplinary tribunal, concluded that Ms Onasanya had lost the public's trust.

"That conviction, we are aware, has led to disastrous consequences for Ms Onasanya both personally and professionally," he said.

"A solicitor owes a duty to the court as an officer of the court. While a parliamentarian makes the law, a solicitor must uphold the law and the rule of law and sadly in this case Ms Onasanya has failed in those duties.

"We must strike off Ms Onasanya from the roll of solicitors."

Earlier this year, Ms Onasanya, a Christian, served four weeks of a three month prison sentence for lying to police about speeding.

She had claimed that a former Russian tenant had been driving her car at the time it was recorded driving through a 30mph zone in Thorney, Cambridgeshire, at 41mph back in July 2017. It later emerged that the tenant had been out of the country at the time the offence occurred.

She was found guilty of plotting to avoid penalty points with the help of her brother Festus, who admitted perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to 10 months.

She lost an appeal against her conviction and was later expelled from Labour over the offence. In May, she lost her Peterborough seat following a recall petition.

At the time of her trial last year, Onasanya had compared herself to Old Testament figures who were unjustly found guilty, and even to Jesus, in messages to other Labour MPs.

She said: "Regardless of what you believe or suspect, the fact remains that I Fiona, sought to be the choice and voice of change – but this may now take a different path. More than ever before I am asking that you commit time in prayer for my family.

"In times like these the natural inclination of believers is to ask God why? I personally do not, because in my experience the answers are usually far above and beyond my reach. What I do know is that I am in good biblical company along with Joseph, Moses, Daniel and his three Hebrew friends who were each found guilty by the courts of their day.

"While God did not save them from a guilty verdict he did save them in it and ensured that their greatest days of impact were on the other side of a guilty verdict. Of course this is equally true of Christ who was accused and convicted by the courts of his day and yet this was not his end but rather the beginning of the next chapter in his story.

"Please pray that my family will find peace and strength in this perilous time through this guilty verdict."