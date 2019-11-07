Christian comedian John Crist accused of sexual misconduct

Staff writer
John Crist's comedy sketches are popular on YouTube(Photo: YouTube)

Christian comedian John Crist has been accused of sexual misconduct and having sexual relationships with married women.

Taylor Berglund of Charisma News reported this week that other allegations against the comedian included giving away tickets to his shows in exchange for sexual favours and sexting women. 

Her report cited accounts by five unnamed women. 

Crist has denied all of the allegations but nonetheless cancelled the rest of his tour dates. 

In an email to Charisma News, he admitted to treating "relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly."

But he said he was "not guilty of everything I've been accused of". 

He said: "My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I've sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process."

He went on to say that he had sought forgiveness from the women he has hurt and that he has received professional treatment for addiction and sexual sin, which he said his family and close associates were aware of. 

"I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness," he said. 

"Those closest to me—my family, team and close friends—have known about this battle for some time, and now you do too," he continued.

"I now humbly seek forgiveness and mercy and love—not just for me, but for those I've hurt along my path. I'm so sorry."

The report comes just weeks after Crist announced that he had secured a stand-up comedy special called "I Ain't Prayin' for That" airing on Netflix on Thanksgiving. 

