Christian charity under fire for telling school children Santa isn't real

(Photo: Unsplash/Zainab Mlongo)

A Christian charity has been criticised after a volunteer reportedly reduced young school children to tears after telling them Santa Claus is not real.

The Mirror reports that children at Fleet Wood Lane Primary in Lincolnshire were told that Santa was 'made up'.

During the school assembly, the volunteer from the Mary Bass Charity also reportedly invited two children to come to the front and smash up chocolate Santas.

According to its page on the Charity Commission website, the Mary Bass Charity exists 'to further the religious and other charitable work of the Church of England (including the furtherance of the aims of the Christian Stewardship Movements)'.

The school has since apologised and ended its relationship with the charity after parents complained about the presentation.

Head teacher Mrs Rachael Cotton said: 'We have apologised to parents and children and totally sympathise with their concerns.

'I have written to parents stating that some of the presentation by the Mary Bass Charity in a school assembly was inappropriate and assured them that we will not be using representatives from this charity again.'