Christian charity claims Universal Credit is leaving people 'dirt poor'

The government must fix key elements of the Universal Credit application process or millions will fall into hardship in 2019, a new report from Christians Against Poverty (CAP) says today.

It cites the experience of low-income debt clients migrating to the new six-in-one benefit that has caused them threats of eviction, escalating mental health issues and extreme vulnerability.

Reuters Universal Credit is administered by the Department for Work and Pensions under Amber Rudd MP.

The implementation of Universal Credit has been widely criticised for failing those it was designed to help, with widespread calls for its rollout to be halted. Critics include the Archbishop of Canterbury as well as political figures from across the party spectrum.

CAP supports the simpler new benefit but warns changes must be made urgently if it is to serve those needing a safety net.

CAP chief executive Matt Barlow said: 'It's obviously a very difficult time for government but while Brexit plays out, some of the UK's most vulnerable families are sinking in bureaucracy and we owe it to them to give them a voice and press for change.

'As we sit down to our Christmas dinners and presents, we must remember there will be many unable to pay for the basics of life.'

Interviews with debt clients on CAP's books included one with a woman who described how six weeks with no income left her 'dirt poor'.

Another was found scavenging in bins for food because, after numerous attempts to log in to the UC system, she was locked out. When she finally applied the application was incomplete – which she was not aware of – so she continued without income until she was referred and CAP stepped in.

In the second half of 2018, the charity has seen a 32 per cent rise in new clients saying that Universal Credit was the primary reason for their debt problems.

According to CAP, there are three main areas of concern: the online application, the wait for the first payment and the lack of understanding of how many people are truly vulnerable.

For those without a computer, online applications require them to travel to use one at a library, which is generally free for one hour a day only. The system does not allow someone to save their application part way through, yet it requires details of past addresses and identification that might not be available away from home.

CAP said this can lead to a feeling of hopelessness and for someone very vulnerable be the difference between being helped by the welfare system and not.

Waiting for payment also has potentially enormous consequences for someone without any savings. It means when the much-needed money does arrive it's needed for all the debts that have arisen while waiting for UC to come and there is little left for the coming month's expenses.

Barlow said: 'This is our specialist area and we are keen to work with the new secretary of state and let her in on what we have found over decades of working with people who have multi-complex needs as well as a low income.

'There are positive changes that can be made that will make Universal Credit work and, with 7 million more people set to migrate [to the new system], this needs to be a government priority.'

CAP's full briefing can be read here.