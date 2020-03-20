Christ the Redeemer lit up with flags of countries affected by coronavirus pandemic

Staff writer
Christ the Redeemer lit up in flags of countries where coroanvirus cases have been reported.

The Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil has been lit up with the flags of countries affected by the coroanvirus pandemic. 

Various flags were projected onto the statue in Rio de Janeiro in an act of solidarity as countries around the world grapple with the outbreak. 

Also projected onto the statue were messages of hope and the hashtag #praytogether in various languages.

Brazil has been the hardest hit country in Latin America, with 621 confirmed cases as of Thursday. 

But in other parts of the world, cases have soared into the tens of thousands, with Europe becoming the new epicentre of the virus just as life was starting to return to normal in China. 

On Friday, the death toll in Italy - Europe's worst affected country - rose to 3,400, surpassing that of China, while the number of deaths in Spain surged to 1,000. 

Worldwide, there were over 246,000 confirmed cases and 10,000 deaths as of Friday. 

Christ the Redeemer, which stands at 125ft tall and normally attracts around two million visitors a year, was closed on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

The light show coincided with a mass at the landmark led by Archbishop Orani João Tempesta, who used the occasion to call on the faithful to pray for the sick.  

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus is an opportunity for the Church to 'rise up' - Baptist leader

  2. What is the impact of churches closing because of coronavirus?

  3. What does faith in a coronavirus pandemic look like?

  4. Christian NBA star Stephen Curry giving a million free meals to school kids affected by coronavirus outbreak

  5. 6-year-old girl teaches autistic brother 2 Timothy 1:7 to allay coronavirus fears

  6. New Church guidance issued to keep funerals safe during coronavirus pandemic

  7. Church in mourning as four members of Christian family succumb to coronavirus

  8. Justin Welby to lead first virtual Church of England service following coronavirus changes

  9. Coronavirus concerns force cancellation of Spring Harvest 2020

More News

  1. coronavirus

    6-year-old girl teaches autistic brother 2 Timothy 1:7 to allay coronavirus fears

  2. london

    What does faith in a coronavirus pandemic look like?

  3. london

    Light a candle of hope: A national call to prayer in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

  4. church

    Coronavirus: what two things does Jesus want you to do today?

  5. i-still-believe

    Jeremy Camp thanks fans for getting out to support his movie despite coronavirus

  6. london

    In times like these, we need to draw on reserves we didn't know we had

  7. boko-haram

    Nigeria has become a 'killing field of defenceless Christians' - report