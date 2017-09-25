Chrissy Teigen admits how lucky she is marrying John Legend, shares post-baby body secret

Singer John Legend arrives with wife Chrissy Teigen at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chrissy Teigen is not just known for being a model these days but also for being the wife of "All of Me" singer John Legend and mother to their daughter, Luna. The supermodel recently revealed how she adores her husband and how has she maintained her body after giving birth.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Teigen called herself lucky for marrying Legend even though she continues to make fun of her husband in front of the public eye. Apparently, this is just her way of trying to deprecate him because she sees him as someone perfect. In her own words, "I got very, very lucky."

The couple has faced a lot of trials after a decade of being together. A lot of people think that they don't have issues in their relationship but the supermodel said those people are wrong.

They have survived a lot of intriguing rumors such the Grammy-winning singer allegedly cheating on her. They also went through problems of infertility and the postpartum depression that Teigen had to deal with.

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host further revealed, "I don't know who else could put up with all the s—t we are constantly dealing with."

She admitted that they are constantly dealing with a lot of things now that they have a child and they are both working. Teigen added that the bright side in all of this is that her husband "is the easiest part of everything."

When it comes to the topic on staying fit and maintaining an amazing body, the "Cravings" author said that one of the things she had to do was to accept that her body was going to change after pregnancy and that she should be okay with it. That acceptance has led her to do things that will keep her healthy and fit.