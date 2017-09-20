Chris Pratt opens up about Anna Faris for the first time since split

Chris Pratt (R) poses with his wife Anna Faris as they attend a premiere of the film "Guardians of the galaxy, Vol. 2" in London, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Chris Pratt has finally opened up about his ex-wife Anna Faris for the first time since announcing their separation last month.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor was spotted having dinner alone during the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, where Farris presented the award for Best Variety Series together with "Mom" co-star Allison Janney.

Pratt, 38, was seen dressed casually in a shirt and jeans while at Cleo Hollywood at around 9 p.m. on Sunday. He "seemed to be in a friendly and cheerful mood," according to an unnamed Page Six source.

A TMZ reporter caught up with the star after his dinner and asked him about what he thought of Faris' appearance at the awards show.

"I know she did great," he said. "Anna did an amazing job, man. She rules. Her and Allison, they both looked great. Go watch 'Mom' on CBS."

Meanwhile, Faris is not moping around post-split either, according to "Overboard" co-star Eva Longoria. The two play best friends in the upcoming remake of the 1987 Garry Marshall comedy film.

While Longoria admitted that she did not speak with Faris about the split itself, she can still confirm that Faris is doing great, she told PEOPLE.

Pratt and Faris announced their separation via Facebook in August.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the statement read. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

At the time, sources told Page Six that the couple separated because they were competitive with each other and because Pratt is "very, very religious" while Faris is not.

Neither of the two confirmed these allegations, however.

Faris' film "Overboard" comes out in theaters on April 20, 2018. Meanwhile, Pratt will reprise his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the epic Marvel film "Avengers: Infinity War," which premieres on May 4, 2018.