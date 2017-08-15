Chris Pratt and Anna Faris to co-parent son Jack following legal separation?

Chris Pratt (R) poses with his wife Anna Faris at a premiere of the film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in London, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their legal separation on Aug. 6. But the couple is trying their best to keep things normal for their 4-year-old son, Jack.

"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," Pratt, 38, wrote in a joint statement shared on Facebook. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

In the past, Pratt and Faris candidly talked about how parenthood changed their outlook on life. Since their child was born, they figured out how to "live a little less selfishly." Also, "The Magnificent Seven" star once said that being a father was the best job a man could have. Despite the struggles, he still would not trade being a father for anything.

"I've done all kinds of cool things as an actor — I've jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium," Pratt said in a previous interview with Variety. "But none of it means anything compared to being somebody's daddy."

Pratt and Faris' split comes after eight years of marriage. The two met on the set of "Take Me Home Tonight" in 2007. They became engaged a year later before tying the knot in Bali, Indonesia on July 9, 2009.

In spite of legal separation, Pratt and Faris marital status will remain the same. If the former couple does not have a prenuptial agreement, then their financial assets will reportedly be divided in half.

Pratt, who is best known for his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the hit "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, has an estimated net worth of $30 million, while the "Mom" actress' net worth is around $25 million.