Chris Brown, Rihanna dating rumors: Rapper wants second chance with ex-girlfriend?

Rihanna leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Eight years after their tumultuous and violent breakup, Chris Brown is reportedly keeping his fingers crossed that ex-girlfriend Rihanna will give him another chance to prove himself.

The revelation came to light when a source revealed to Life & Style Weekly that Brown still has feelings for Rihanna and that he wants to be with her again. If they were to try again, the rapper would reportedly do his best to be a better man.

"Chris has always been in love with Rihanna," the unnamed source said. "And he's now asking around and trying to find out if she would talk to him again."

However, it does not seem like it is going to end well. As fans will recall, Brown and Rihanna have had a tumultuous history; they dated on and off for around two years and went separate ways in 2009 after he physically assaulted her.

Three years later, the "Rude Boy" hitmaker explained what really happened that day. She and Brown got into a heated argument that escalated into physical violence, leaving her with visible facial injuries.

In January 2013, Rihanna shocked everyone when she confirmed that she had rekindled her relationship with Brown. But, she made it clear that she would leave if he showed a hint of his past violent behavior again.

"He's not the monster everybody thinks," she said at the time. "He's a good person. He has a fantastic heart. He's giving and loving. And he's fun to be around. That's what I love about him — he always makes me laugh."

Four months later, it was reported that Rihanna and Brown had broken up again. Since then, the former has been linked to Dodgers baseball player, Matt Kemp; Canadian rapper, Drake; rapper Travis Scott; and Hassan Jameel, the deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel.