Chris Pratt declares 'One Nation Under God' as he launches production company aimed at overcoming divisions

Staff writer
Chris Pratt(YouTube/MTV)

Chris Pratt has launched a new production company that he says is to focus on content that will both entertain and help to heal divisions. 

The Christian actor announced Indivisible Productions on his Instagram page, joking that its remit is "no biggie". 

"So grateful for each step of this wonderful journey," he said in the caption to a musical tour of his office that showed off highlights from his acting career so far, including Jurassic World, The Lego Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy

"I've started a company," he writes. "Indivisible Productions. One nation. Under God. Indivisible.

"Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world.

"You know, make the world a better place. No biggie, you're welcome, but it's whatever." 

In another post, he plugged his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's new book, The Gift of Forgiveness, in which she interviews people who have come through harrowing life experiences and learned to forgive those who hurt them. 

They include Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted at the age of 14 and held captive for nine months, during which time she was repeatedly raped and abused by her kidnappers. 

Others who share their story are Sue Klebold, the mother of Columbine shooter Dylan Klebold, and Chris Williams, whose wife and two children were killed by a drunk driver.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are both committed Christians who are regularly seen attending church together in LA. 

Most Read

  1. A friendly word to the Never Trumpers

  2. 'Faith keeps us free, prayer makes us strong,' says Trump at National Prayer Breakfast

  3. Postal worker who found toddler on highway says it was 'God-ordained'

  4. What a government sex scandal and a preaching ban tell us about modern Scotland

  5. Over 8,000 people sign petition defending Franklin Graham's UK tour

  6. Mike Pompeo launches new International Religious Freedom Alliance

  7. Franklin Graham: My message is one of love, not hate

  8. Westminster Abbey's bells to ring out for Duke of York's birthday

  9. Iranian Christian convert granted early release from prison

More News

  1. justin-bieber-hailey-bieber

    Hailey Bieber says following Jesus is the 'most important part' of her relationship with husband Justin

  2. israel-folau

    Rugby club defends signing Christian player Israel Folau as others threaten legal action

  3. coronavirus

    Pastor at epicentre of coronavirus outbreak asks Christians everywhere to pray

  4. jennifer-lopez-shakira

    Why the shock and outrage over the Super Bowl halftime show? The NFL has been doing this for years

  5. children

    God is good for you: how faith and family boost educational achievement

  6. matt-redman

    Matt Redman releases new album 'Let There Be Wonder'

  7. kim-kardashian

    Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago sings 'I love you' to Jesus