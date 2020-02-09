Chris Pratt declares 'One Nation Under God' as he launches production company aimed at overcoming divisions

Chris Pratt has launched a new production company that he says is to focus on content that will both entertain and help to heal divisions.

The Christian actor announced Indivisible Productions on his Instagram page, joking that its remit is "no biggie".

"So grateful for each step of this wonderful journey," he said in the caption to a musical tour of his office that showed off highlights from his acting career so far, including Jurassic World, The Lego Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy.

"I've started a company," he writes. "Indivisible Productions. One nation. Under God. Indivisible.

"Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world.

"You know, make the world a better place. No biggie, you're welcome, but it's whatever."

In another post, he plugged his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's new book, The Gift of Forgiveness, in which she interviews people who have come through harrowing life experiences and learned to forgive those who hurt them.

They include Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted at the age of 14 and held captive for nine months, during which time she was repeatedly raped and abused by her kidnappers.

Others who share their story are Sue Klebold, the mother of Columbine shooter Dylan Klebold, and Chris Williams, whose wife and two children were killed by a drunk driver.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are both committed Christians who are regularly seen attending church together in LA.