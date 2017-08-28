Chloe Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham dating news: Exes rekindle their romance?

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz arrives at the premiere of "The Equalizer" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

There has been talk of them getting back together but Chloë Moretz further fueled the flames after recently being spotted out and about with Brooklyn Beckham in New York City.

Brooklyn, the oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, recently left London after he was accepted by Parsons School of Design to study photography. Soon after the 18-year-old's arrival in the Big Apple, he was spotted strolling through the city with his ex-girlfriend.

Moretz, 20, look gorgeous in a dark shirt and patterned denim skirt, while Beckham sported the classic look of a white shirt and black trousers. Though there was no PDA, the duo seemed to be getting along well and both of them looked comfortable with each other.

Rumors about Moretz and Beckham rekindling their romance began when they attended a party together in Los Angeles earlier this month, almost a year after calling quits on their two-year relationship.

"Brooklyn and Chloe arrived together and she was chatting with other guests about how they had got back together," a source told The Sun. "She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together."

However, Moretz and Beckham have yet to release any official statement regarding their relationship status. So, until they do, this remains nothing but speculation.

In the meantime, Moretz will be seen next in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming horror film, "Suspiria." In the film, she will play Patricia Hingle, one of the ballet students at a prestigious dance academy in Berlin, Germany.

"It's a film about guilt and motherhood. It has no primary colors in its color palette, unlike the original. It will be cold, evil and really dark," Guadagnino said of his approach to "Suspiria."

"Suspiria" also stars Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, Tilda Swinton and Sylvie Testud. There is no word yet on when it will hit theaters.