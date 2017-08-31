Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham spread love on Instagram
Chloe Grace Moretz and boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham have been spotted being lovey-dovey on each other's social media accounts, a sure sign that the two remain blissfully in love.
The son of Victoria and David Beckham took to Instagram to post a photo of himself wearing jeans and a plain white shirt in front of a set of lockers. Moretz was quick to comment a heart emoji on her boyfriend's post, making sure to tag him as well so he could see.
Meanwhile, the star of "Carrie" and "If I Stay" shared a photo of her own, looking glam in high heels, standing alone in the middle of a deserted hallway. The photo looks similar to another photo posted by Beckham, implying that the two were together during the time the photo was taken.
Beckham commented "Cute x" on Moretz's photo.
Before the two's renewed relationship was confirmed, there were only speculations that the two had tried to build back their relationship when Beckham moved to New York to study photography at Parsons School of Design.
Not long after, Beckham and Moretz were spotted at a party together in Los Angeles, where a source confirmed that the star couple is back together. The party insider revealed that the two arrived together and that Moretz was chatting to party attendees that they had indeed reunited.
"She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together," the source added. "It was quite a wild party but they were both being quite chill and low key."
The two dated for a year before ending their relationship in 2015. The Sun reported that Beckham thought Moretz was "too clingy" and was too much work for someone his age. The actress also reportedly complained every time he wanted to go back to London.
Beckham and Moretz got back together for five months after the breakup. They broke up again and are now reportedly back together.
