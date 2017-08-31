Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham spread love on Instagram

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz arrives at the premiere of "The Equalizer" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Chloe Grace Moretz and boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham have been spotted being lovey-dovey on each other's social media accounts, a sure sign that the two remain blissfully in love.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham took to Instagram to post a photo of himself wearing jeans and a plain white shirt in front of a set of lockers. Moretz was quick to comment a heart emoji on her boyfriend's post, making sure to tag him as well so he could see.

Meanwhile, the star of "Carrie" and "If I Stay" shared a photo of her own, looking glam in high heels, standing alone in the middle of a deserted hallway. The photo looks similar to another photo posted by Beckham, implying that the two were together during the time the photo was taken.

Beckham commented "Cute x" on Moretz's photo.