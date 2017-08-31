Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham spread love on Instagram

Nica Cruz

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz arrives at the premiere of "The Equalizer" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 7, 2014.REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Chloe Grace Moretz and boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham have been spotted being lovey-dovey on each other's social media accounts, a sure sign that the two remain blissfully in love.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham took to Instagram to post a photo of himself wearing jeans and a plain white shirt in front of a set of lockers. Moretz was quick to comment a heart emoji on her boyfriend's post, making sure to tag him as well so he could see.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Meanwhile, the star of "Carrie" and "If I Stay" shared a photo of her own, looking glam in high heels, standing alone in the middle of a deserted hallway. The photo looks similar to another photo posted by Beckham, implying that the two were together during the time the photo was taken.

Beckham commented "Cute x" on Moretz's photo.

Before the two's renewed relationship was confirmed, there were only speculations that the two had tried to build back their relationship when Beckham moved to New York to study photography at Parsons School of Design.

Not long after, Beckham and Moretz were spotted at a party together in Los Angeles, where a source confirmed that the star couple is back together. The party insider revealed that the two arrived together and that Moretz was chatting to party attendees that they had indeed reunited.

"She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together," the source added. "It was quite a wild party but they were both being quite chill and low key."

The two dated for a year before ending their relationship in 2015. The Sun reported that Beckham thought Moretz was "too clingy" and was too much work for someone his age. The actress also reportedly complained every time he wanted to go back to London.

Beckham and Moretz got back together for five months after the breakup. They broke up again and are now reportedly back together.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY