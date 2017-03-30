'Chivalry: Medieval Warfare' latest news: Game sequel currently on its beta phase, to be released on May 23
Gamers who wanted to try "Chivalry: Medieval Warfare" were lucky to have it downloaded for free on Steam. The promo was offered to earn the players' interest for its sequel, "Mirage: Arcane Warfare," which can be played today via a closed beta.
The great thing about the offer was that the title will be kept in the players' library permanently once they download it via Steam. It is open for all PC players who use Mac, Linux, Windows, and Steam OS. This is a win-win deal if they opt to buy "Mirage: Arcane Warfare" as the latter continues the story of the classic game.
Those who have already downloaded "Chivalry: Medieval Warfare" can avail of a 10 percent pre-order discount for "Mirage: Arcane Warfare." The upcoming title is still in its beta phase, and it will cost $29.99 when it comes out on May 23. The beta session will remain open until the game is released.
"Mirage: Arcane Warfare" features five different game modes and 11 environments that players can experience. All these can be played via a new matchmaking method or server browser. There are also six character classes available in the game, along with tradable tiers of magical capabilities and hundreds of voice commands.
On the other hand, "Chivalry: Medieval Warfare" takes the players to a fictional realm that is comparable to the Middle Ages. The hack-and-slash type of gameplay allows players to make use of medieval weapons, like longbows, swords, and maces, among others. The game also has catapults, boiling oil, and even ballistae that players can use.
Torn Banner Studios initially announced "Chivalry" in 2012 as a PC exclusive title, but later on, it became available for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 as well. A DLC for the game, titled "Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior," served as a tie-in for the TV series "Deadliest Warrior," which came out in 2013.
More details about "Mirage: Arcane Warfare" is expected to come out soon, so players are advised to stay tuned.
