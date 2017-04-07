Chip and Joanna Gaines news: Former 'Fixer Upper' project Barndominium up for sale
One of the most popular and controversial projects of HGTV power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines on their show "Fixer Upper" is currently up for sale.
A report from Waco Tribute-Herald early this month revealed that Chip and Joanna's project in "Fixer Upper" season 3, dubbed as the "Barndominium," has been placed back in the market after property owner Kristi Bass listed the property.
Bass reportedly encountered several problems with the Lacy Lakeview City Council when she promoted the 2,700-square foot property as a promotion rental. According to Wide Open Country, Bass' neighbors within the area kept on complaining about the flock of "Fixer Upper" fans who constantly visit the property to check out the result of the Gaines' design.
Meanwhile, the Gaines couple are being considered as two of the most popular celebrities among faith-based audiences.
According to reports, E-Poll blog released a list of the top 20 celebrities among people of faith, where Chip landed on the top spot, while his wife ranked in the eighth spot.
But the couple's influence does not end among their audience, since even their co-star in the HGTV real estate-themed reality show Clint Harp has nothing but praises for Joanna's work.
"One of the things I love about Joanna is that she's a very driven person, and she knows what she wants," Harp stated in an interview with PopSugar. "And so there rarely is ever any confusion. There's not a lot of guessing for me to do . . . she knows what I can do. She knows how I can deliver. And I know what she's thinking when she says certain things and whatnot."
The couple are currently taking a break from "Fixer Upper" season 4, but they can still be seen in the spin-off series called "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" where HGTV shows how Joanna comes up with the house designs that she uses in the parent series.
